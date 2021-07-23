Court records say Robert W. Shoemaker had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit

ASHLEY — Borough police filed drunken driving charges against Robert W. Shoemaker, 67, following a crash at the Ashley Little League Field on Conyngham Street last month.

Police in court records say Shoemaker, of Mary Street, Ashley, the borough’s tax collector, had a blood alcohol level of .26 percent after he was found inside his 2010 Mazda Miata he crashed into the park on June 17.

An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a BAC level of .08 percent.

Shoemaker could not be reached for comment Friday morning. A message left at his office was not returned.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the Little League field just after 12 a.m. for a vehicle driving around on the property.

An officer first noticed headlights and later a Mazda Miata partially on a concrete pad with its windshield wipers turned on despite it not raining. There was also damage to the vehicle’s body.

Shoemaker stared at the officer who was instructing him to turn off the vehicle and to roll down the window, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Shoemaker started “fumbling” while attempting to roll down the window. Shoemaker opened the door as the officer instructed him to turn off the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Once Shoemaker opened the door, according to the complaint, the officer detected an odor of an intoxicating beverage.

As the officer interacted with Shoemaker, he allegedly asked, “How do I get out of here?,” and “How did I get here?” the complaint says.

Shoemaker claimed he was at the Catholic War Veterans facility celebrating with friends.

Police said Shoemaker was not able to perform a field sobriety test as he nearly lost his balance telling the officer, “You know I can’t do it,” the complaint says.

Shoemaker was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a blood alcohol test where he urinated himself. After the blood test, the officer gave Shoemaker a ride to a relative’s residence in Hanover Township.

During the ride, Shoemaker fumbled in the back seat of the cruiser telling the officer he was trying to find his wallet to give him money. When the officer refused telling Shoemaker he couldn’t accept money, Shoemaker replied, “I will leave it on your seat,” the complaint says.

Police received Shoemaker’s BAC results on Tuesday.

Shoemaker was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary count of careless driving. The charges were filed with District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on Thursday.

Police said Shoemaker struck a fence pole and a utility pole at the Little League field.