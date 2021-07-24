🔊 Listen to this

A man who allegedly robbed an M&T Bank in Wilkes-Barre was taken into custody Friday after he crashed his car and fled on foot in Ashley.

A Wilkes-Barre City police officer looks through a backpack carried by an alleged bank robber after he crashed his car and fled down on alley in Ashley where he was caught Friday.

Police pursued a man who reportedly robbed an M&T Bank in Wilkes-Barre at gunpoint and apprehended him after he crashed his car and fled on foot in Ashley on Friday.

ASHLEY — Police caught an alleged bank robber after a long car chase and a shorter foot chase Friday afternoon.

The suspect was apprehended around 5:30 p.m. after he crashed his car at the intersection of West Hartford and North Main streets and fled down a nearby alley.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the suspect, who was described by a witness as a white male, wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and one shoe.

Police said cash was recovered from the armed robbery of the M&T Bank on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre and a shotgun was in the car.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department located the white Ford Fiesta driven by the suspect and pursued it throughout the city and into Ashley, where it crashed.

Vicki Olshefski was working in front of her West Hartford Street house when she saw the end of the car chase and the suspect flee on foot.

“I saw the crash and then he got out of the vehicle and he ran down that little alley,” Olshefski said, pointing to a dirt alley across the street from her house.

Olshefski said she gave police a description of the suspect — a white male with long hair, possibly dreadlocks, carrying a black backpack — and what direction he went. “I said, ‘He’s down there,’” Olshefski said.

Olshefski added she noticed something else about the suspect. “He had one shoe on,” she said.

“They got him behind the creek,” Olshefski said of where police caught up with the suspect.

The presence of armed police officers in her neighborhood unnerved Olshefski, 39. “I was afraid ’cuz my kids were at home,” she said.

Police took the suspect into custody and transported him to police headquarters.