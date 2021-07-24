🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority received a $2.7 million loan to undertake stormwater projects aimed to reduce the runoff of pollutants into the Susquehanna River.

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority loan will help on two fronts, said state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, who helped secure the funding.

“By receiving this funding from PENNVEST, WVSA will be able to finance critical stormwater projects that will assist in reducing sediment, nitrogen and phosphorous levels in the Susquehanna River,” Yudichak said Friday in a press release announcing the loan. “The funding is also critical in helping member communities achieve compliance with (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems) mandates and will help mitigate flooding risks throughout the region.”

The WVSA has taken the lead in the federally mandated stormwater management for 32 municipalities in an effort to improve the water quality in the Chesapeake Bay watershed that includes the Susquehanna River.

The PENNVEST loan will be used for a 600-foot stream bank restoration, a two series quarter-acre rain garden, a retrofit of an existing 6.1-acre stormwater basin and a retrofit of an existing 1.1-acre stormwater basin. The projects will eliminate the annual runoff of 193,024 pounds of sediment, 3,809 pounds of nitrogen and 401 pounds of phosphorus, according to the press release.

WVSA Executive Director James Tomaine thanked Yudichak and the other legislatures for their efforts in securing the loan.

“As WVSA’s Stormwater Management Division continues implementation of strategic plans designed to meet pollutant reduction requirements and improve water quality, the PENNVEST loan will provide essential funding for the ongoing execution and successful completion of these projects,” Tomaine said.

The Luzerne County legislative delegation that worked to secure the funds includes: senators Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, John Gordner, R-Berwick and Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, and representatives Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake and Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston.