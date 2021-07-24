🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — Another safety director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport has resigned and another interim director has been named.

Floyd P. Bowen, the second Pennsylvania State Police retiree to take and resign the airport post in a year, has been replaced with William Holena, an airport supervisor, on an interim basis.

Tim McGinley, Luzerne County Council and airport board chairman, said the board will now decide how to proceed on deciding how to fill the position permanently.

“We appointed Mr. Holena to allow for some time for the board to decide how to handle it,” McGinley said.

Bowen, a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper, was unanimously appointed as the new Public Safety Director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Bowen, 51, who lives in Forty Fort, was hired in February at a salary of $60,000 per year, McGinley said. He replaced Denise Price, who was serving as acting director since November, and she returned to her former position as assistant public safety director.

In July 2020, the Bi-County Airport Board accepted the resignation of Gary Vogue, who also was with the Pennsylvania State Police, and was appointed Public Safety Director. The board brought back his predecessor, George Bieber, on an interim basis.

Vogue was hired on Feb. 11, 2020, and began working at the airport in April, at a salary of $70,000. His state police salary was reported as $146,883. Vogue later decided to remain with the state police.

In other business, Carl R. Beardsley, Jr., Executive Director, reported that passenger enplanements for the month of June 2021 increased 143.0% to 13,505, from 5,557 in the month of June 2020. When compared directly with the month of June 2020, Beardsley said the increase is mainly attributed to more people opting to fly as the country continues to re-open.

In June 2021, Beardsley said 34 departing flights were cancelled — 31 for the COVID-19 pandemic and 3 for weather. Also, 36 arriving flights were cancelled — 31 for the COVID-19 pandemic and 5 for weather.

The board approved award of the Vending Machine Concession contract to Metz Culinary Management. Proposals were received on June 11, 2021 from two companies:

• American Food & Vending, 124 Metropolitan Park Drive, Syracuse N.Y.

• Metz Culinary Management, Two Woodland Drive, Dallas

Beardsley said both proposals were reviewed and interviewed by airport administration and Metz Culinary Management was recommended due to their upscale vending offerings. The airport will receive 30% of all gross revenues from the vending machines.

The board approved an agreement between Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the airport to provide law enforcement officers at the TSA check point. The agreement will run from Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, with option to extend for one year pending both parties’ agreement.

Johnson College agreement

Beardsley said currently there is a shortage of trained aircraft mechanics. He said this shortfall is expected to grow over the next 10 to 20 years. In fact, a shortage of 769,000 aircraft mechanics is expected worldwide by 2038.

Beardsley explained that Johnson College is a local technical institution that has an extensive automotive repair program. From discussions with the Johnson’s student population, Beardsley said there appears to be demand in the region for an aircraft mechanic program. As such, Beardsley said AVP has been working with Johnson College to develop an aircraft repair program.

This new program will help to address the aircraft shortfall of mechanicals that could possibly help airlines, business jets, flight school aircraft that operate at AVP.

The term of the agreement is proposed to be three three years and fill space previously once occupied by Geisinger Life Flight. The term of the agreement will begin Sept. 1, 2021.