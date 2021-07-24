Anniversary was last year, but family-friendly event was postponed due to pandemic

HANOVER TWP. — The Hanover Township Board of Commissioners have announced plans to celebrate the township’s 250th anniversary.

Sam Guesto, township manager, said the board will host an event on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Breslau Fire House grounds.

“This will be a family oriented celebration of Hanover Township’s 250th Anniversary,” Guesto said. “This year — 2021 — actually will be the township’s 251st anniversary, but due to the pandemic, we moved it to this year.”

Guesto said the event will feature township vendors offering pizza and refreshments (Pizza Bella), ice cream & chocolate (Michael Mootz), DJ Rockin’ Rich, face painting (Trading Faces), a big slide and obstacle course (for the kids) and a classic car show for the public to enjoy.

The program will start at 2 p.m. with Guesto welcoming everyone and the Holy Cross of Exaltation Youth Ministry singing of the National Anthem and leading in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Guesto said the event will include many current and former Hanover Township officials, along with state, federal and county dignitaries.

“Our Honorary Chairman is 2020 Wyoming Valley Outstanding Veteran Leonard Luba, a township resident and Vietnam veteran,” Guesto said. “He will give a short overview of the history of Hanover Township and we’ll ask others, including State Sen. John Yudichak, to provide remarks.”

Guesto said the township will have a commemorative coin with the event logo and a small change purse donated by A.F. Rifkin, plus tee shirts with the logo to give away.

Guesto said all of the township’s emergency services and their vehicles will be on display with booths to meet and greet police, fire and ambulance officers.

The Board of Commissioners will award two $500 scholarships (male & female) to Hanover Area seniors for the best essay on the “History of Hanover Township.”

“We also have flags and banners with the logo on it,” Guesto said. “We ask any township businesses/organizations that are interested in participating to contact the administrative office at 570-825-1241.”

Guesto said the event will all be funded by donations.