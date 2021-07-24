🔊 Listen to this

NEPA Inclusive has donated $1,000 to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project fund.

Frank Bartoli, CEO of the Pittston-based organization, said the project coincides with organization’s mission to provide an all-inclusive life for people with disabilities.

“Our mission at NEPA Inclusive is to help create and support inclusive and sustainable lives for people with disabilities, and that includes recreational activities like hiking on a trail or riding a swing,” Bartoli said in a press release. “We want people with disabilities to be fully engaged in their communities.”

Mayor George Brown began the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project this year so people with disabilities can use the city’s parks.

The project, estimated to cost $400,000, will start at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre and will include special equipment like a merry-go-round that locks in riders and a swing that holds a wheelchair. It also includes infrastructure changes for adaptable pathways and purchase and installation of specialized equipment.

The project will bring together the city and local community organizations and service organizations such as The Luzerne Foundation to build a positive, healthy, safe, inclusive environment for the whole community.

Bartoli said providing someone with the opportunity to live an independent, viable life is worth the effort. “Everyone deserves to live the fully inclusive life they choose,” he said.

Donations should be made payable to The Luzerne Foundation noting WB Playground Fund in the memo line and mailed to: The Luzerne Foundation, 34 South River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or online at https://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/wilkes-barre-special-needs-playground-fund/.