🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 22 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 830.

The county’s total cases is now at 32,290 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,666 cases and 484 deaths; Monroe County has 14,991 cases and 322 deaths.

The Department of Health Saturday confirmed there were 583 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,219,558.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9–July 15, stood at 1.7%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 22:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 62.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,495,999 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 23.

• 5,648,861 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.