🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey this week is introducing the Restore Environmental Vitality and Improve Volatile Economy by the Civilian Conservation Corps of 2021, or the REVIVE the CCC Act (S.2414), which would revitalize the 1930s-era Civilian Conservation Corps into a modern-day employment, job training and conservation program.

Casey, D-Scranton, said the REVIVE the CCC Act would advance our nation’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis while creating well-paying, quality conservation jobs that protect and restore waterways, working lands and the health and resiliency of our rural and urban communities.

“As communities in Pennsylvania and across the country continue to face devastating economic conditions along with the effects of the climate crisis, a revitalized Civilian Conservation Corps would enable us to invest in our workforce, our environment and the next generation of conservationists, farmers, foresters and leaders committed to taking on the climate crisis and preserving our shared natural resources,” Casey said. “My legislation would renew vital efforts to bring conservation jobs to our communities, invest in our local economies and ensure farmers continue to play a critical role in climate change mitigation. It is past time for us to take action to address the climate crisis and create jobs while we do it.”

Hannah Smith Brubaker, Executive Director, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, said as an organization that, for 30 years, has supported protecting and regenerating natural ecosystems through agricultural land stewardship, “we fully stand behind a modern-day Civilian Conservation Corps.”

Brubaker said agriculture is one of the nation’s leading sources of water pollution.

“A modern-day Civilian Conservation Corps would help farmers replenish natural landscapes to turn the tide on water pollution and protect the health of communities across the country,” she said.

The REVIVE the CCC Act would guarantee that local communities are in the driver’s seat when it comes to the design of CCC projects and positions. Further, it would ensure that farmers are part of the effort to rebuild our economy and invest in climate solutions. Under this legislation, farmers could serve as hosts for Corps members – providing the opportunity to train the next generation of farmers while also expanding their own ability to implement conservation on the land.

This legislation also includes measures to address environmental justice issues, such as air quality, transportation, access to green space and safe housing. As we recover from the pandemic, it is critical that we rebuild and invest in a more productive, equitable and just economy.

Toomey re-introduces bill to make

long-term care insurance affordable

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, is re-introducing a bill to increase the affordability of long-term care insurance.

Toomey’s Long-Term Care Affordability Act would allow individuals to pay up to $2,500 each year for long-term care insurance with their 401(k), 403(b), and IRAs without a tax penalty.

“The onset of a chronic illness requiring nursing home or in-home care too often has the potential to financially devastate older Americans,” Toomey said. “This legislation allows Americans to use existing retirement accounts to pay for long-term insurance – a commonsense change to enhance financial security in retirement. I hope my colleagues will join me in supporting this measure.”

Retirement accounts give a tax benefit to workers who set aside money now for use during retirement. Early withdrawals from these accounts are generally treated as income and taxed accordingly. However, there are exceptions. For example, 401(k) holders may be able to use their retirement account to own life insurance without a tax penalty. Senator Toomey’s measure would treat insurance for long-term care similarly.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 50 percent of individuals living past the age of 65 will need some long-term care, and more than half of American households contribute to retirement accounts. All of them would be eligible to pay for long-term care with retirement savings under this legislation.

In November 2019, Toomey convened the Senate Finance Committee Subcommittee on Health Care to address barriers to diagnosis, treatment, and care for Alzheimer’s patients. During that hearing, Senator Toomey outlined the need for this new legislation. You can watch here.

Following that hearing, Toomey and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, chairman and ranking member of the subcommittee, sought input from health care providers, researchers, patients, advocacy groups, states, and others to inform the development of this legislation.

New director for Governor’s Advisory

Council for Hunting, Fishing, Conservation

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced that Derek Eberly has been appointed to serve as the director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation.

“Derek brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and understanding to this role and we are happy to have him as an advocate for hunting, fishing, and conservation on this important council,” Dunn said. “I am confident he will be a strong leader, help nurture the hunting and fishing economies in the commonwealth, and promote stewardship of the lands that supports outdoor recreation.”

Eberly previously worked for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership as its first Pennsylvania Field Representative and is the owner and head guide of Keystone Fly Guides. He studied journalism and photography at Harrisburg Area Community College. Eberly also has served as the Vice President of Conservation for the Chesapeake Council of Fly Fishers International and as Program Director for Donegal Trout Unlimited.

“I am honored to accept this post and eager to serve the hunting, fishing and conservation community in Pennsylvania,” Eberly said. “I look forward to collaborating with our partners in the field and working with our state departments to help bring critical conservation issues in these spaces to the forefront. I believe we are borrowing our woods, waters, and wildlife from our children and we have a responsibility to be good stewards of our natural resources for generations yet to come.”

Eberly grew up in Lancaster and developed a greater appreciation of the outdoors through the wilderness club at Manheim Township High School. After high school he was introduced to fly fishing and hunting by friends and spent many of his weekends in pursuit of trout and small game.

Having experience working with hunters, anglers, and outdoor recreationists on a wide range of interests, Eberly said he is looking forward to continuing to build strong relationships between diverse groups.

Eberly lives in Lancaster County with his wife and two sons. He started the position on July 19.

The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation was created by the direction of Governor Tom Wolf through Executive Order 2015-13 on November 24, 2015. The purpose of the council is to provide a forum through which an open and forthright dialog will be fostered among a diverse group of outdoor recreation and conservation minded individuals, in order to provide the governor, commonwealth officials, and agencies with sound advice on matters pertaining to the conservation of Pennsylvania’s wildlife and other natural resources, and on ways to protect, promote, and enhance the outdoor heritage of the commonwealth.

Secretary of Agriculture: Agriculture

changing trajectory for urban spaces

From Reading to Lancaster on Monday, Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and Philadelphia on Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding traveled Pennsylvania this week to visit the urban agriculture operations that are directly addressing food insecurity, improving quality of life, and infusing revenue into cities across the commonwealth.

“This week I had the incredible opportunity to travel the state and meet inspirational people who saw a connection between agriculture and art, agriculture and science, agriculture and food, and agriculture and humanity,” Redding said. “Agriculture has the power to transform – to bring communities together and bring all walks of life to the same table.

“Every Pennsylvanian — regardless of zip code, or citizenship, or nationality – deserves access to fresh and nutritious food. We are all created equally, but our access to food is not. Urban agriculture is changing that by bridging the divide for those who have had no access for too long. Urban agriculture is planting seeds of hope for a prosperous future.”

Over the past two years, the Wolf Administration has invested $1 million in urban agriculture through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill’s Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Program. That $1 million investment has leveraged an additional $1 million in local investments through matching dollars. In total, 70 projects have been funded in 16 counties across the state. (2019-20 funded, 2020-21 funded)