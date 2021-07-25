Retired teacher Killian, 95, talks about service, teaching and loving life

Theodore Killian, 95 of Mountain Top, talks about the one of the planes he flew for the U.S. Air Force.

MOUNTAIN TOP — He served his country, he taught its children and he loves his family and community.

Theodore J. Killian — his friends call him Ted — will turn 96 in August and he is as sharp as ever. Sitting on his front porch in Laurel Lake Village with his wife, the former Alberta Novick, who is 94, Mr. Killian — as students still remember him — talked about their wonderful life together.

The Killians’ story is an American family tale of patriotism, hard work and community service.

It’s been a life well-lived for the Killians and Killian talked about his time in the U.S. Air Force, then as a teacher at Plymouth High School and Wyoming Valley West, and in retirement at Lake Nuangola where he and Mrs. Killian plant a bountiful garden and enjoy peaceful living.

Killian is remembered by all his former students. His resemblance to Ward Cleaver, the television father of Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver is remarkable. Always well-dressed and well-groomed, Killian had the appearance of the model schoolteacher and he left an indelible mark on all his students.

“I did my job,” he said. “My father always said ‘do what they tell you to do.’ I never rebelled — I always obeyed orders. And I enjoyed every day of it.”

Killian lived in Plymouth at the corner of Orchard Street and Second Street until 1970 when he and his wife moved to Laurel Lake Village — Mrs. Killian, also a retired schoolteacher, designed the house. They have three children — Ted Jr., Rick and Colleen — five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Through the years, Killian has taught thousands of kids and before that, he flew 13 different planes, but never in battle. By the time he got his certification in the Air Force, World War II was winding down. Instead, he became a flight instructor and entered the Air Force Reserves to continue flying — racking up more than 5,200 hours in the air.

Killian graduated from Harter High School in West Nanticoke in 1942, where he starred in basketball. After high school in June 1943, he joined the Air Force in August. Killian smiled when he told the story of how he made the list to become a pilot and he beamed when he recalled all the different planes he got to fly — including a two-engine plane with an open cockpit.

But by the time he was “battle ready,” the war was coming to an end. So Killian returned home, got an office job and enrolled at Wilkes College, where he would earn a degree in accounting and later go on to get his teaching certificate.

He met his wife at Wilkes, where she got her teaching degree. She would teach at Central Elementary School in Plymouth, later moving to Plymouth Junior High School. She left teaching in 1953 to raise her children.

Killian began teaching at Plymouth High School in the early 1950s. He taught American history, English and later accounting.

“Back then, we had control of our students,” he said. “I’m glad I’m not teaching today.”

Killian mentioned many names of colleagues he taught with and he recalled Joe Evan, who also was the coach of the boys’ basketball and baseball teams.

“I used to be the timer at the basketball games,” he said. “And I worked the clock for wrestling matches. They paid me $4 per game.”

Killian talked about his fellow teachers, including Leland Bennett, John Mask, Abner Millard, Sara Nancarrow, and his golfing buddies — Bob Magalski, Tony Palischak, and Jim Ferris. Killian smiled a lot when he told stories about his co-workers and you could see how he cherished those memories and how he missed those days.

“Tony Palischak was my hunting, fishing and golfing partner,” he said. “We would go to Canada for walleye. We used to go out to Irem Temple at night to pick nightcrawlers for bait.”

Killian said Plymouth’s campus was “so beautiful.”

“Two big red brick buildings, connected by a walkway. And the campus with those winding sidewalks and tall trees gave it such a beautiful appearance. And Huber Field was a great stadium. We packed it for every game because we supported our team.”

Killian said he loved living in Plymouth. His old neighborhood — Orchard, Second and Reynolds Street — had good families and great neighbors.

When Killian was hired at Plymouth, his salary was $2,800 per year. He also taught at the Wilkes-Barre Business College, where he said one of his students was local polka king John Stanky. Killian worked for Dr. Ellis Roberts at the business school.

While he was a teacher, Killian also flew planes for the Air Force Reserves. He retired as a Second Lieutenant. Former WBRE-TV news anchor Franklin D. Coslett was in his unit.

Killian has models of the airplanes he has flown — they hang in his office in his home. He talked about each of them and then he pointed to all the certificates and citations he received while in the Air Force.

Killian retired from teaching in 1989. He and his wife enjoy their beautiful home in a quiet setting near Lake Nuangola. Their home is filled with photographs and artifacts that evoke memories of two lives lived well.

Sitting on his porch, listening to Killian re-live those memories was time well spent.