Ed Yablonski, of Avoca, was randomly selected as the tenth weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program.

He and his wife, Cathy, have been Times Leader subscribers for “at least” 20 years, and as subscribers were automatically entered into the TL Cares contest. Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program.

Ed may be the tenth winner, but he’s the first to make a double charity donation.

As part of the program, weekly winners receive $1,000 and then are able to choose an area charity or nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader. Ed has asked for the Times Leader to donate $1,000 to St. Joseph’s Center, and he has opted to donate his $1,000 winnings to St. Ann’s Monastery and Shrine Basilica.

St. Joseph’s Center is an independent Catholic agency sponsored by the Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary that provides individuals and families who have special needs the opportunity to develop their abilities and potential to the fullest extent possible. “We do this through residential, community and home-based services, outpatient therapy, maternity, family and adoption services,” the center’s website states.

St. Ann’s, meanwhile, “has been a beacon of light and a place of prayer, reconciliation and solidarity” since the early 1900s. “This place of pilgrimage is primarily a place of prayer. St. Ann’s is a destination for countless people who pray for their families, their own intentions and for the needs of others,” according to its website.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000.

On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

You can read a little more about Ed and Cathy below, and watch for more about them, and their designated charities, this week in the Times Leader.

This week’s winner profile

Name: Ed Yablonski

Hometown: Avoca

What do you like most about the Times Leader?

Cathy and I like the Test Kitchen recipes from Mary Therese Biebel and Mark Guydish.

What did you think when you learned you had won?

We were surprised, because we thought you had to do something to enter. We didn’t realize we were entered automatically as subscribers.

In addition to your donation to St. Joseph’s, you’re also donating to St. Ann’s. Tell us about that.

My wife has been attending the Novena basically since she was a baby and she’s now 68. She’s very devoted to it.