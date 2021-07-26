🔊 Listen to this

In addition to figuring out how to proceed with forming an outside manager search committee Tuesday, Luzerne County Council is set to start discussing details about the manager job itself.

Topics on council’s work session agenda include the salary range that should be advertised for the next manager, the required job qualifications and the number of finalists the committee should present to council. Also listed on the agenda: the amount of time manager applicants should be given to apply, whether credit checks will be required for finalists and the job description.

Required by the county’s home rule charter, the volunteer citizen search committee must seek, screen and recommend qualified applicants to council.

During the last search initiated in 2015, several committee members faulted council for what they described as failing to clearly define the committee’s parameters from the start. Questions also were raised about whether the committee must treat council directives as mandates or suggestions.

The current appointment of a search committee has been delayed. Council interviewed 10 applicants in a virtual meeting but decided to issue a new advertisement eliminating eligibility restrictions that would have prevented several of those applicants from serving. Eight additional citizens applied, but they were not yet interviewed due to questions about whether that meeting must be in person instead of virtual and how to ensure all 18 applicants are treated consistently.

Tuesday’s work session follows a 6 p.m. voting meeting in the council meeting room at the courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend the meeting remotely through the Zoom platform is posted under council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

American Rescue

Council is set to vote Tuesday on Councilman Harry Haas’ proposal to spend $46 million of the county’s current $56.4 million American Rescue allocation — more than 81% — to provide a one-time $600 rebate to approximately 77,000 owner-occupied primary residences.

Several council members have said they support the concept but are hesitant to act before the final federal regulations are released in September to be certain a rebate is permissible and until all possible uses for the funding are known.

The county administration has suggested using some funds for projects to reduce a controversial stormwater fee, bolster small businesses and possibly cut the Wyoming Valley Levee fee.

Other requests also are surfacing. During Tuesday’s work session, council is set to discuss a new request from West Hazleton for $1 million of the county’s American Rescue funds to help pay for a stormwater infrastructure project correcting Valmont Industrial Park road flooding that puts more than 55 employers and 2,500 jobs “in jeopardy,” the borough’s agenda submission said.

The county is slated to receive another $56.4 million in American Rescue funding in May 2022. Council doesn’t have to commit to a plan until the end of 2024.

Preceding Tuesday’s voting meeting, three public hearings have been scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m. related to budget amendments and the American Rescue rebate proposal.

As of Thursday, council had received 13 emails from property owners supporting the rebate proposal, according to the agenda attachments.

Land bank

Council also is scheduled to vote on Hazleton’s request for financial assistance to create a blight-attacking land bank in the city.

Authorized by 2012 state legislation, land banks take possession of rundown parcels and attempt to get them back into productive hands.

The city is asking the county to forgive current and delinquent county real estate taxes on land bank acquisitions and forego county taxes for five years on any property transferred to a new owner. The real estate taxes paid by the new owner for five years would then go to the land bank to help recoup its expenses and make it self sustaining, officials said.

City Mayor Jeff Cusat said he would be amenable to a 2015 arrangement council previously approved with the Pittston-area North East Pennsylvania Land Bank Authority in which the county agreed to turn over half the county’s share of real estate tax revenue for five years on any properties that land bank transferred to new owners.

DA election

Council’s Special Election Decision Committee will meet Monday night to discuss payment for outside legal counsel.

A council majority hired the Stevens & Lee law firm to pursue legal action over the county Election Board’s decision to place the county district attorney’s race on the November ballot based on interpretation of new legislation.

The committee meeting is at 4 p.m. in the council meeting room at the courthouse, with remote attendance instructions posted on council’s “public meetings online” link at luzernecounty.org.

New employee

The county Flood Protection Authority, which oversees the Wyoming Valley Levee system along the Susquehanna River, hired its first full-time female levee maintenance technician last week, said authority Executive Director Christopher Belleman.

The new employee, Rayleen Evans, will be receive the starting compensation of $29,000 annually, Belleman said.

Technicians handle levee turf mowing, vegetation management, pump station maintenance and other tasks required to keep the 16-mile flood-control system ready for activation, Belleman said.

The position was vacant because 20-year employee Russell Kratz retired, he said.

While authority board members are appointed by county council, the authority no longer receives county operational funds and relies primarily on levee fee revenue to maintain the system.