A police officer suffered knee injury during arrest of David Joseph Ayre II

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Tunkhannock man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving involving separate crashes after leaving an adult night club Friday night.

David Joseph Ayre II, 33, struggled during his arrest resulting in a township police officer suffering a severe knee injury, according to court records.

Police allege Ayre was behind the wheel of a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup truck that left the parking lot of Dream Girls at a high rate of speed and crashed into vehicles at Mundy Street and Tambur Boulevard (entrance to Arena Hub Plaza) and at Mundy Street and Bear Creek Boulevard where he was arrested.

Ayre and a passenger inside his truck, a woman, displayed slow and slurred speech, watery and blood shot eyes and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on them. Two cans of Keystone Light beer were inside the Dodge, court records say.

Police in the complaint say Ayre was instructed to place his hands on his truck when a pocket knife was found in his pocket. Ayre turned his body away from officers and had to be taken to the ground to restrain him, court records say.

Ayre allegedly continued to resist arrest by pulling and tucking his hands under his body as he laid face down on the ground. During the struggle, an officer suffered a knee injury, according to court records.

Police transported Ayre to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a blood alcohol test where he yelled, “I want an attorney,” court records say.

Ayre was then transported to township police headquarters where an officer processed a search warrant to obtain his blood. While Ayre was inside a holding cell, police allege he urinated on the cell floor.

After the search warrant was approved, Ayre was returned to General Hospital for the blood alcohol test.

Police in court records say Ayre has a prior drunken driving conviction and does not possess a driver’s license.

Ayre was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township on three counts of resisting arrest, two counts each of accidents involving death or personal injury and disorderly conduct, and one count each of accidents involving attended vehicle, driving under the influence and seven traffic violations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.