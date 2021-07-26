🔊 Listen to this

SHICKSHINNY — More details were released Monday following the weekend arrest of Jonathan Paul Evans, 25, accused of branding two juveniles with a hot knife during a robbery.

Evans, of Main Road, Hunlock Township, was arrested by state police at Shickshinny on allegations he assaulted and burned two boys, 15 and 14, near North Canal Street late Saturday night.

Arrest records obtained Monday say Evans forced the boys to remove their shirts, struck them on their backs at least five times each with a metal rod, and used a butane lighter to heat up a pocket knife before burning the boys on their backs several times.

Evans then allegedly held the knife to one of the boys telling him to “eat the dead skin.”

Evans allegedly warned the boys not to run or he would “gut them like fish.”

State police in arrest records say Evans stole a backpack and a cell phone.

Both boys were treated at a local hospital.

Evans was charged with two counts of simple assault, and one count each of aggravated assault, kidnapping to inflict injury by terror, unlawful restraint, robbery, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, theft, possessing instruments of crime and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township and remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.