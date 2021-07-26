🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Charlie Kasko, a real estate agent with Classic Properties in Kingston, has been named vice chairman of the board of The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University.

Kasko replaces Frank Joanlanne, who was the second vice chair of The Institute and appointed in 2014. Joanlanne oversaw a strategic planning process and coordinated The Institute’s seven issue-based task forces.

“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of two pillars of our community — Bill Sordoni and Frank Joanlanne,” Kasko said. “They helped build the foundation of what has become an essential organization for the advancement of northeastern Pennsylvania. Together with Chairman Greg Cant, our advisory board, as well as Executive Director Teri Ooms and her outstanding team, we will continue to provide vital research to NEPA’s public and private sectors.”

According to Joanlanne, President & CEO of Borton-Lawson, Kasko is a relentless advocate of the community and he has been a leading voice and supporter of The Institute since he joined in 2006.

“In my time as vice chair, Charlie has always been a passionate leader of the Housing Task Force, as well as all other Institute initiatives,” Joanlanne said. “I am confident that Charlie will continue to provide the wisdom, guidance, and leadership to The Institute as this critical community organization carries forward its mission to provide community-based research in Northeastern Pennsylvania so leaders may make informed decisions for revitalization and economic sustainability.”

Kasko has served as The Institute’s Housing Task Force Chairman since its inception in 2006 and joined the Board in 2008.

After serving four years in the United States Marine Corp, Kasko spent the next 36 years working primarily in the home building industry. He has extensive experience in single and multi-family residential construction, residential remodeling and some light commercial construction. His experience includes modular, as well as conventional construction.

Kasko has been involved in the National Association of Home Builders at the local, state and national levels, including serving as Pennsylvania Builders Association President and Area 3 Chairmen for the National Association of Home Builders.

Kasko is the co-founder of the Luzerne County Housing Partnership and currently serves as the Housing Task Force Chairman for The Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development. He also serves as the Director of the NEPA Scholarship Competition.