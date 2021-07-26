🔊 Listen to this

Yui Ohashi, of Japan, left, is embraced by Emma Weyant, of United States, after winning the final of the women’s 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

United States’ Emma Weyant swims to win the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo.

The USA swimmer who took the silver medal in the women’s 400-meter individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics used to love to go with her grandfather to Old Forge for pizza.

Olympic rookie Emma Weyant grabbed the silver, while USA teammate 27-year-old Hali Flickinger took bronze for her first career medal.

And it’s important to note that Weyant won the silver medal on the sixth anniversary of her grandfather’s death — Herman “Bucky” Cardoni died on July 24, 2015. She took inspiration from the performance of a couple of Team USA teammates who competed in events prior to hers.

“After we saw (Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland win medals), we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘It’s our turn,’” Weyant told the Associated Press. ”I think that really got our team going.”

Japan’s Yui Ohashi took gold in the women’s 400 IM — but the two Americans were right on her heels. The current world record holder, Katinka Hosszui of Hungary, was also swimming in the event, finishing fifth. Hosszúi’s world record time is 4:26.36.

Weyant, 19, of Sarasota Florida has Luzerne County connections. Her mom, Kristi Cardoni Weyant, grew up, on Main Street in Plains Township. Weyant’s grandfather “Bucky” died in 2015. Her great-grandfather was Herman Cardoni, who developed the Birchwood Hills development in Hilldale.

As you might expect, Kristi and her husband, Jim Weyant, are ecstatic and exhausted after watching their daughter win the silver medal — and doing it with her best-ever time for the event — 4:32:76.

The victory came late Saturday evening, local time, as Weyant’s parents hosted a 250-person strong watch party in Sarasota.

When the event was over and Emma had her silver medal, the Olympian called her mom.

“First of all, she was a little mad that she didn’t win the gold medal,” Kristi said. “And then she told me she wished I was there to see it.”

No fans have been allowed at most of the 2021 Summer Olympic events because of COVID restrictions.

Weyant will return to the University of Virginia and her mom said she hopes to go on to law school, following in her grandfather’s shoes. Bucky Cardoni and Herman Cardoni Sr. both practiced law,

Weyant took an Olympic redshirt to train in Sarasota, her mother said.

Weyant’s coach is Coach Brent Arckey.

At the watch party in Sarasota, Weyant’s mother said she was by far the loudest screamer during the event.

“Oh, most definitely, I was screaming the loudest,” she said. “When she called, I told her we were all so proud of her. I always told her she was destined to do big things. So many people have been so supportive of Emma during this entire journey.”

While the Sarasota watch party was going on, Mrs. Weyant said another watch party was happening in Old Forge.

“Emma and my dad would go to Old Forge for pizza all the time,” she said.

The silver medal winner will be returning to Sarasota on Aug. 2.

“The community wants to do something for her,” her mom said. “I know there will be a crowd to greet her at the airport and then maybe another event at her home pool here in Sarasota.”

Mrs. Weyant said Emma is uncomfortable with doing media interviews, but she said said her daughter will sign T-shirts and other items at the Sarasota events.

“Emma told me she was very nervous before the race,” Mrs. Weyant said. “She said she wanted to represent the USA in the best possible way. The United States has a long history of winning medals in swimming and this event. It really means so much to her to be able to bring a silver medal home.”

Emma has three sisters: Ava, 17, Gracie, 15 (also a swimmer), and Harper, 11.

Mrs. Weyant said she has two brothers, Michael and Jeff Cardoni, and her aunt, Marcie Cardoni Petrocelli — “Bucky’s” sister — is from Plains Township.

Mrs. Weyant said Emma trained a lot to get to Tokyo — practicing six days a week.

“She didn’t have a lot of free time,” Mrs. Weyant said. “It was basically eat, sleep and train.”

When she did have some free time, Mrs. Weyant said Emma loved to head to the beach.

“Emma is very goal-oriented,” her mom said. “She never ran from competition. She’s a pretty shy kid — the spotlight is not easy for her.”

Mrs. Weyant grew up in Plains and attended Coughlin High School. She later graduated from Penn State University.

The family moved to Florida in 1994.