PRINGLE —The Monday meeting of the Joint operating Committee that runs the West Side Career and Technology Center began with Chief School Administrator Thomas Duffy handing out a 30-page overview of a new state teacher and administrator evaluation system going into effect this fall.

Duffy, who is also Superintendent of Dallas School District, noted the new system, created by the passage of Act 13, replaces the previous evaluation system enacted with Act 82, and impacts all school districts and local education agencies, not just the CTC.

Prior to Act 82, the evaluation process was fuzzy and teachers were rated either satisfactory or unsatisfactory. Act 82 set up more extensive classroom observation and used a rubric to judge multiple teacher qualities and rate them on a four-tier system. It also made student standardized test scores a big part of the teacher’s final rating, a move that prompted some controversy.

Duffy noted the new Act 13 system keeps much the previous method had but gives clearer examples on what an observer should be looking for during evaluation, which should make it easier to explain a final rating to teachers. It also reduces the importance of student test scores. And it adds a tool for evaluation of those providing education-related services such as nurses and therapists.

After Duffy’s discussion, JOC Chairman Drew Salko welcomed Wyoming Valley West Superintendent Dave Tosh as the CTC’s superintendent of record for this school year. The CTC rotates the post annually among the member school districts.

Business Manager Grant Palfey, who is also the Dallas business manager, advised the board that the CTC is working on a possible energy savings deal that would get new, more efficient lighting, heating, air conditioning and hot water systems. Such arrangements call for guarantees that the savings from the equipment will cover the cost of purchase and installation over a set time. Palfey said this deal would be about $1.7 million in total improvements and run over 15 years. He also said the deal should be ready to bring to the JOC for consideration at the August meeting.

During the short work session the JOC voted to:

• Approve payment to the HON Company LLC of $14,880.

• Approve a contract with Commonwealth Security USA for one security officer for the upcoming school year at a cost of $175 per school day, $55 per hour for board meetings and $30 per hour for after-school activities.

• Set tuition for students from non-member districts at $17,951.

• Approved using Postupack Painting Company to paint the gym at a cost of $18,300.

• Approved a proposal from Krasavage Concrete Construction to repair sidewalks at a cost not to exceed $20,000.