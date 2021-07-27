🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 27 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 830.

The county’s total cases is now at 32,339 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,6863 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,023 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed there were 986 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,221,657.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16–July 22 stood at 2.6%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, July 27:

• Pennsylvania ranks 8th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 62.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,547,908 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, July 27.

• 5,670,689 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 430 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 97 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, there were four new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,831 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 165,081 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,889,453 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,281 of total cases have been among health care workers.

