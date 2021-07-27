🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — The Times Leader’s own Mike McGinley is among those taking part in a WVIA digital project that brings children’s stories to young people and their families via the internet.

WVIA’s Virtual Storytime, which debuted last year, appears on the WVIA Education Department’s Facebook page. The program features notable members of the community reading books, and is designed to encourage reading at home.

McGinley, who is Major Accounts Executive/Digital Strategist for the Times Leader Media Group, recorded a segment in which he reads “You Are Enough,” by Margaret O’Hair, and illustrated by Sofia Cardoso.

The book is inspired by Sofia Sanchez, a young model and actress with Down Syndrome.

As McGinley related, the book is about inclusion, showing children that people look different, live in different areas, and come from different backgrounds, but everyone can still be friends. The question is asked: “Wouldn’t it be boring if we were all the same?”

The theme centers around being different with an emphasis on being different is what makes you YOU.

McGinley’s video debuts this evening, July 27 at 7 p.m., on the WVIA Education Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/wviaeducation/.