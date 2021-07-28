🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced Tuesday that the city would be implementing a “Block Captains” program and is looking for applicants.

Block Captain programs instituted in other cities have helped offset the negative impact of blight, littering and illegal dumping. Block Captains will be able to immediately report such issues to the city, and will also lead neighborhood cleanups.

The mayor’s office is seeking quality applicants for this new program. Block Captains will participate in a two-hour safety course consisting of traffic awareness and proper safety procedures.

The city will issue garbage bags, safety vests, masks, gloves, hats, litter picker sticks and identifications to use during neighborhood cleanups.

Anyone interested could contact Lisa Sanfilippo at [email protected] or at 570-208-4157.

— Kevin Carroll