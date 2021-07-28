🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown has accepted a donation on behalf of the Wilkes-Barre City Special Needs Playground Project from Infinite Alchemy Hair Studio, a West Pittston hair salon.

The salon, having recently celebrated its second anniversary, raised funds through basket raffles and a lemonade stand run by Lucius Madden, the son of salon owner Krysta Hannon. The donation was in the amount of $2,000, and was made in honor of Matthew McGraw.