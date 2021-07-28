Outpatient services centered between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre

PITTSTON TWP. – Ron Beer, chief administrative officer of Geisinger’s northeast region, Wednesday said when the health care system looked at the services needed by its patients Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, they realized they were limited by the space we had available.

“This location makes care more accessible to our friends and neighbors, because it’s about as centralized between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre as it can be, truly making it easier for our patients and members in both counties to get the care they need more quickly,” Beer said.

Geisinger announced the development of an $80 million outpatient facility that will make better health easier for residents of northeastern Pennsylvania by improving availability and convenience of a variety of in-demand health services — from surgery to eye care.

Centrally located between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, the 124,000 square-foot Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint will house nine clinical suites providing services in surgery and endoscopy, orthopaedics, urology, ophthalmology and retail eyewear, laboratory and imaging, and a hybrid medical and orthopaedic ConvenientCare.

The healthplex will be located at 1201 Oak St., Pittston Township, previously the site of a Walmart. Situated near junctions of state Route 315, Interstate 81 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the facility is a short trip from either city.

154 new jobs

The project, expected to be complete by summer 2022, will create 154 jobs and is the latest in a line of Geisinger investments totaling more than $200 million in Luzerne County since the beginning of 2019.

Each investment has been dedicated to expanding services, providing the latest technology and advancements in treatment, and bringing world-class care closer to home for people living in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Beer said the healthplex will allow Geisinger to offer more appointments in the services provided and to hire new providers, which means patients will experience shorter wait times between scheduling an appointment and being seen by a provider.

Designed to bring together services that complement each other, such as diagnostic imaging and orthopaedics, the healthplex will reduce the need for patients to go to different facilities for related appointments. It will have ample, ground-level parking, multiple entry points and will be reachable by public transportation.

Unique treatment options

Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint will offer treatment options unique to the region. Bolstering a wide range of sports medicine, hand, and foot and ankle services, the orthopaedics team will perform arthroscopic hip procedures and wide awake local anesthesia no tourniquet (WALANT) procedures, which can treat conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome and tendinitis and reduce recovery times.

A complete sub-specialty eye-care program will feature ophthalmic providers capable of delivering virtually any service a patient may need, including neuro ophthalmology care and pediatric ophthalmology care, which are currently limited in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. The team will also perform LASIK surgery, a first for Geisinger in the northeast region.

Extended hours of operation will be available for diagnostic and by-appointment or walk-in ConvenientCare services, and amenities will include a central café and atrium with outdoor green space and seating. Modern design will create a bright, inviting atmosphere designed for patient comfort, and facial recognition technology will be available for easy check-in.

“Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint will offer distinctive, convenient care to the people of northeastern Pennsylvania,” Beer said. “Along with expanded services, we’re proud that our growth means more employment opportunities for local residents. We’re also excited to be renovating a space that was a popular place of commerce for the community. What was a frequented place of business will now be an easy-to-reach destination for exceptional care.”