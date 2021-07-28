🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 830.

The county’s total cases is now at 32,354 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,695 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,037 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Wednesday confirmed there were 645 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,222,302.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16–July 22 stood at 2.6%.

