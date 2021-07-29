🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A field hockey tournament on Friday will be helping to raise funds for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project fund.

The event is being hosted by local field hockey player Anna Dessoye, of Mountain Top, who previously competed in the Pan American Games representing Team USA.

Hosted at the Wyoming Valley West High School Stadium, the game will take place this Friday morning, from 9 to 10 a.m. for players in 6th grade or younger. A game from 9 to 11 a.m. will be held for players 7th grade or older.

Registration requires a minimum $20 donation, either in cash or in checks made out to the Luzerne Foundation.

If you’d like to register your child for the game, go to forms.gle/PSZzB1pAD26DY9FdA.

Those playing are asked to bring playing gear like shin guards, sticks, mouth guards, shoes and other things of such nature. Players are also asked to bring either a reversible top or both a dark and a white shirt.

They’re also reminded to bring water and cash for raffle baskets, including prizes like new gear and hockey sticks.

The Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project was announced by Mayor George Brown earlier this year.

Estimated to cost $400,000, the project will start at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre and will include special equipment like a merry-go-round that locks in riders and a swing that holds a wheelchair. It also includes infrastructure changes for adaptable pathways and purchase and installation of specialized equipment.