🔊 Listen to this

Red and white tablecloths adorn the tables at the new ROX 52 Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria at 52 East Main St., Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH — ROX 52 has reopened on East Main Street in Plymouth as an Italian restaurant/pizzeria with red and white checkered tablecloths, a BYOB policy and an extensive menu from pizza to full-course dinners and Italian specialties.

Eli Aldana is the owner and his sister, Maura Sosa, is the manager of the new venture. Aldana also owns restaurant in Orangeville, Berwick, Conyngham and Nanticoke.

Sosa said there are six employees working at ROX 52 and the hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sunday. The phone number is: 570-779-0444, or 570-779-2333.

“Eli has owned the building for quite a while,” Sosa said. “It had been vacant so he decided to open the restaurant.”

Sosa said the restaurant offers authentic Italian dishes with homemade sauces and everything is prepared to order. She said everything is fresh, especially the seafood items.

ROX 52 opened on Tuesday and Sosa said the first day was very busy.

Lisa Pollick works for Aldana, traveling to all of the restaurants to help out.

“The recipes use here are great,” Pollick said. “The food is outstanding.”

Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin said he was delighted to see another business open along the town’s Main Street.

“I wish them well,” he said. “It’s great to see another family invest in Plymouth. We have seen several new businesses open up recently and we anticipate more in the near future.”

Coughlin said a new Dollar General recently opened on East Main Street, along with Plymouth Pizzeria.

“I encourage residents and visitors to patronize all of our businesses,” the mayor said.

ROX 52 menu features

ROX 52 featured an extensive group of appetizers and also has soups and salads. The menu also shows cheesesteak subs, grilled wraps and panninis.

There are several Italian dinners, including homemade lasagna, stuffed shells, manicotti, cheese ravioli, baked ziti and eggplant rollatini. They also have several pasta dishes with a wide selection of sauces and sides.

Dinner entrees include several chicken and veal dinners, steaks and ribs, and s selection of seafood and fish dinners. After sinner, customers can choose from the dessert menu.

ROX 52 offers specialty pizzas, white pizza, stuffed pizza, square Sicilian pizza, and also strombolis, calzones and pizza hoagies. Also featured are cold and baked hoagies, club sandwiches, grilled chicken sandwiches and a variety of burgers.