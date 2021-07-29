🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Sister Maryalice Jacquinot is the president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Center, and she said it’s donations like the one from Ed and Cathy Yablonski that help keep the organization running.

Last week, Ed Yablonski became the first winner in the TL Cares program to give away all of his winnings, donating his personal winnings to St. Ann’s Shrine Basilica and choosing St. Joseph’s Center as his charitable cause.

Yesterday, the Times Leader spoke with the Very Rev. Richard Burke, rector at the basilica, about what the money means. Today, our attention is turned to St. Joseph’s Center, an independent Catholic agency in Scranton primarily dedicated to providing care to individuals with a variety of ailment, offering residential and home-based services, along with outpatient therapy and adoption services.

Jacquinot said Yablonski’s dual donations are touching.

“It’s always humbling to receive funds that someone could’ve enjoyed themselves,” she said. “It’s very thoughtful and generous, and reflective of the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Jacquinot said that donations of every amount matter, and they all help continue the center’s mission.

“A donation such as this is significant to the mission of St. Joseph’s Center,” she said. “For our programs to continue, oftentimes we rely on charitable support.”

Jacquinot said the Yablonskis’ donation would be put toward the furtherance of the center’s various medical pursuits.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, The Times Leader will pick one lucky award winner to receive $25,000. For more information on the TL Cares program, go to timesleader.com/enter.

St. Joseph’s Center

Location: 2010 Adams Avenue, Scranton

Mission: An independent Catholic agency dedicated to offering a wide variety of medical services.

To donate: Visit https://stjosephscenter.org/donations/ or call 570-963-1260.