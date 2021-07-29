🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Wilkes-Barre arrested earlier this month when drug agents found a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and a stolen firearm inside his residence was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday.

Modesto Moreno, 31, was busted by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and police in Kingston and Wilkes-Barre when search warrants were served at 852 N. Pennsylvania Ave. on July 13.

Moreno cooperated with drug agents, turning over a bag allegedly containing heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine. The bag was recovered from a bedroom of the residence.

Drug agents recovered a Ruger 9mm handgun hidden under a stove, court records say.

A search of the firearm revealed it was stolen from a vehicle on March 1 in Scott Township, Columbia County.

Moreno has prior drug trafficking and robbery convictions that prohibit him from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.

A search of the residence turned up quantities of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, packaging materials, scales and cash, court records say.

According to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Moreno was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

The indictment alleges Moreno distributed the illegal narcotics between June 2021 to the date of his arrest by drug agents.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.