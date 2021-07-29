🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two men when they allegedly attempted to deceive a business by picking up merchandise for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Leonard Guzman, 27, of Clay Avenue, Scranton, and Joel Martinez, 29, of Salem Street, West Pittston, entered R.J. Walker on Spring Street saying they were picking up merchandise on the school district’s account on Tuesday, according to court records.

R.J. Walker is a family owned business of plumbing, heating and cooling supplies.

A store manager told police Guzman and Martinez were picking up a ductless condenser and a ductless evaporator valued at $5,650.35, court records say.

Police in court records say the store manager was aware Guzman and Martinez attempted a fraudulent transaction at their Scranton location.

Brian Lavan, director of police operations for the school district, advised police Guzman and Martinez were not employees of the school district and were not authorized to make purchases or pick up merchandise on behalf of the school district, court records say.

Police charged Guzman and Martinez with theft by deception. They were arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail, each.