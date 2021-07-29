🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 35 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths and the state reported more than 1,000 new cases fo0r the first time since May 28.

The county death count is at 830.

The county’s total cases is now at 32,389 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,704 — and increase of nine cases — and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,052 (plus 15) cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 1,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,223,390.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16–July 22 stood at 2.8%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, July 28:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 62.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,595,294 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, July 29.

• 5,696,591 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 462 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 87 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to increase.

As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, July 29, there were 4 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,842 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.

There are 165,337 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,900,572 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,327 of total cases have been among health care workers.