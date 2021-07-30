Man who sent threat letter to judge was due to be sentenced

WILKES-BARRE — A senior judge from Berks County traveled to Luzerne County on Thursday only to be compelled to continue a case he was specially appointed to preside over.

Larry George Wesley, 40, was scheduled to be sentenced on a terroristic threat charge filed by county detectives in June 2020.

According to the charges, Wesley while jailed at the county correctional facility sent a letter to President Judge Michael T. Vough stating, “If you do not let Larry out of jail immediately, I will kill you and throw you in the lake of fire for eternity.”

The letter contained Biblical references and did not name a specific judge despite it being sent to Vough.

Wesley pleaded guilty to the charge June 23.

Senior Judge Stephen B. Lieberman from Berks County was assigned to preside over Wesley’s case.

When Lieberman took the bench, he advised Wesley his attorney, Brian C. Corcoran, was not able to attend due to a “personal emergency.” Lieberman said he found out when he arrived at the courthouse after traveling from Reading.

Senior judges are paid $597 per day, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Lieberman further advised Wesley that an unrelated case involving impersonating a police officer will be re-assigned to him.

Court records say Plymouth police charged Wesley with identifying himself as a member of the state police to a couple on May 26, 2020.

Lieberman re-scheduled proceedings in Wesley’s separate cases to Aug. 19.

Wesley is listed as a lifetime registrant of his address, employment and vehicle with state police under the state’s Megan’s Law as a violent sexual predator.

Court records say Wesley was charged by State College police in Centre County in 2001 with rape, criminal trespass, indecent assault, simple assault and indecent exposure. He pleaded guilty to the charges in Centre County and served several years in state prison.