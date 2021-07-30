🔊 Listen to this

Madalyn Szafran proudly shows off her robot, complete with flipper to try to upend opposing bots, during Lego Robotics camp at Luzerne County Community College on Thursday.

Lydia Cain watches as her robot successfully follows a pre-set path. Along with remote control bot battles, youngsters attending Lego Robotics camp this week at Luzerne County Community College must program their creations to independently travel various line shapes on the floor.

Samuel Field watches his own robot duke it out in the corner with two other competitors during Thursday’s Lego Robotics camp at Luzerne County Community College.

NANTICOKE — It started with four but had been whittled down to two. The onlookers egged on the competitors.

“Push him out of the ring!”

One person couldn’t take the excitement and sprawled out on the floor.

“Owen had a heart attack!” another yelled.

Well, not really. These were healthy grade-school children, and the event stirring up so much heated excitement was actually free of heavy exertion: Teams were using computer pads to control battling robots they had designed and built from the classic snap-together Lego construction toy, animated by the company’s EV3 Mindstorm “intelligent brick.”

“It took us about two days to build ours, and another day to learn to program it,” Samuel Field explained after the robot he had helped create, “Destroyer,” managed to be the last bot standing in this particular bout. “I really think ours will win Friday.”

That would be the last day of the five-day camp (three hours a day) at Luzerne County Community College, and parents are invited to come see what their children learned and built.

But Samuel’s confidence got a little shaken when he noticed Adam and Nick Pokrifka adding sturdy outriggers to their creation, designed to make it harder to roll over and thus become immobile. “Maybe they’ll win!”

Along with building the robots and operating them remotely, the youngsters learned to use special Lego software to program precise movements, so the automaton could follow patterns formed by tape on the floor. Lydia Cain sat in the center of a five-sided figure as her program executed almost to perfection, navigating the three turns with precision and stopping just a bit off the line at the end.

The adult in the room, Leighann Feola-Hartz, explained that each team started with the same EV3 Mindstorm kit, deciding on their own how to make their robots stable while devising ways to disable the others. They also had to build them for straight runs across the carpeted floor, competing to see who spanned the distance fastest.

Madalyn Szafran had been a top contender in that arena, but when she set out to prove it to a reporter she got edged out. Undaunted, she sat back at the table to consider some tweaks, showing off the dual motor design — one for each wheel — and the sturdy looking ramming and hooking gizmo on one side.

“I call it Jaws,” she said, “after the movie.”

She must have seen it in reruns, because she clearly wasn’t old enough to have been in the theater for the original showings when the film came out 46 years ago. Unless she means a different “Jaws.”

While this is her first time getting to build with a Lego Mindstorm kit, she liked it enough to ask dad for one at home. The price tag of nearly $500 may be a bit of a hurdle, but she still sees the potential of Legos in her future.

“I’m going to be either a teacher or a Lego Builder,” she said, and yes, that’s a real job. Who do you think designs all those kits? Answer: Lego Master Builders

Asked what he’s going to be when he grows up, Samuel didn’t hedge his bets. “I’m going to be an engineer building robots with Legos!”