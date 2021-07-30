🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 26 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths and the state reported more than 1,000 new cases for the second straight day. The county death count remains at 830.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,415 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,714 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,068 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Friday confirmed there were 1,110 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,224,500.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16–July 22 stood at 2.6%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, July 30:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 62.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,613,138 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 23.

• 5,704,720 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 473 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 101 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, July 30, there were 8 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,850 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 165,580 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,906,443 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,355 of total cases have been among health care workers.