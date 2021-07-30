🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After five years at the helm of the Times Leader Media Group and a half century in the newspaper industry, Publisher Mike Murray announced today that he will be retiring, effective immediately.

“While this decision has not come easily, recent health issues need to be addressed and to do this, it’s time for me to step aside,” Murray announced to the paper’s staff this afternoon. “I will truly miss all of you. I’ve said all too often that this is a team and I appreciate everything you have done for the company since I arrived here in May of 2016.”

Day-to-day operations will be taken over by Vice President Kerry Miscavage and Controller Marc Couchot, Murray said, adding: “The organization will remain in good hands.”

“It’s been a true honor to work with all of you and I look forward to watching the Times Leader continue to dominate in the market,” Murray added. “The company has a wonderful future thanks to your hard work and dedication.”

See Sunday’s Times Leader for more on this story.