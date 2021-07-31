🔊 Listen to this

A state appellate court dismissed child sex cases against a Lehman Township man but left the door open for township police to refile the charges against him.

Dana Henninger, 71, of Route 29, was charged with two criminal complaints in November 2017 alleging he sexually assaulted two girls.

Prosecutors at the preliminary hearing held March 9, 2018, presented only one witness, Lehman Township Officer Alaisha Sherwood, who testified about her interviews with the two girls.

During the proceeding, Henninger’s attorney, Frank Nocito, objected to Sherwood’s testimony calling it, “hearsay.”

At the time, prosecutors took advantage of what was known as the “Ricker Rule” that allowed hearsay testimony to establish cases at the preliminary hearing level.

The Ricker Rule was widely criticized by defense attorneys and privately by several magisterial district judges.

But then in July 2020, the state Supreme Court overturned the Ricker Rule, giving the opinion that hearsay evidence is admissible so long as it is not the only evidence presented at preliminary hearings.

Nocito appealed Henninger’s cases before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas and state appellate courts.

During one proceeding, Lupas dismissed two counts of corruption of minors but left remaining other child offenses against Henninger.

The state Superior Court earlier this month dismissed the two cases against Henninger citing the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the Ricker Rule change in 2020.

“It is undisputed that (prosecutors) presented only hearsay evidence at (Henninger’s) preliminary hearing…(prosecutors) failed to sustain its burden during the preliminary hearing to establish all elements of all remaining crimes charges against (Henninger),” a three member panel of the Superior Court ruled in a six-page opinion.

The appellate court dismissed the cases against Henninger “without prejudice” to prosecutors, which allows the possibility of charges being refiled by police.