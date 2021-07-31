🔊 Listen to this

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Earth Conservancy has scheduled an in-person public meeting regarding its feasibility study for an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) recreational park in Newport Township at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The meeting will be at the Luzerne County Community College in the Educational Conference Center, Room 132.

Advance registration is required through the project webpage at earthconservancy.org.

Information to watch the livestream of the event also is posted on the site.

The meeting is the fourth opportunity for the public to provide input regarding an OHV recreational area. Previous efforts to solicit feedback have included an online public survey that garnered approximately 3,000 responses and a virtual public meeting in February attended by nearly 100.

The public also has been invited to submit questions/comments to Earth Conservancy by email ([email protected]) or mail at 101 S. Main St., Ashley, PA 18706.

At Wednesday’s meeting, project lead LAIRD LA will review study progress and present preliminary plans based on information collected from initial discussions and research.

The team will then facilitate activities with attendees to gather further input for the final report.

Additional details and documents are available on the project webpage at earthconservancy.org.

The feasibility study is being funded by a grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources through its All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Management Restricted Account, which is part of the Community Conservation and Partnerships Program.

— Staff Report