WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser Friday said it is critically important that Congress passes a stand-alone “hard infrastructure” bill that will revitalize communities, strengthen broadband, and build roads, bridges, and rails that will help communities and the economy thrive.

“I cannot support more excessive spending that will drive inflation and raise taxes on the American people,” said Meuser, R-Dallas. “This bipartisan, five-year hard infrastructure bill will not survive the vote if it is linked with a multi-trillion dollar human infrastructure bill.”

Meuser and members of the Problem Solvers Caucus joined with their Senate colleagues to discuss the importance of passing a bipartisan hard infrastructure bill.

In early June, the Problem Solvers Caucus released the ‘Building Bridges’ framework to help jump-start negotiations.

Meuser said the Problem Solvers Caucus has worked closely with the Senate to craft a physical infrastructure package that covers everything from roads, tunnels, and rails to water, broadband and EV’S. He said this is the largest infrastructure package in a century without raising taxes on the American people.

The Problem Solvers Caucus released “Building Bridges: A Bipartisan Physical Infrastructure Framework” to help break the gridlock on the latest infrastructure negotiations and encourage their colleagues to continue working across the aisle to deliver “real results” for the American people.

The 58-member bipartisan Caucus unveiled the Building Bridges infrastructure framework developed by the PSC Infrastructure Working Group.

The group said this eight-year bipartisan, $1.249 trillion infrastructure framework would address the enormous need for new infrastructure and the current backlog of deferred maintenance to build a strong, successful 21st Century infrastructure network for America, invest in American jobs, and grow the nation’s economy.

The Building Bridges framework calls for funding in the following key categories:

• Highways, Roads, Safety, and Bridges

• Designated Community Restoration Projects

• Transit

• Electric Vehicles and Buses

• Amtrak, Passenger, and Freight Rail

• Airports

• Waterways and Ports

• Resiliency Funds and Nature-based Infrastructure

• Veterans’ Housing

• Broadband

• Drinking-Water, Wastewater, and Western Water Storage

• Energy

• Remediation of Superfund Sites

• Asset Recycling

“We are trying to rebuild America, for all Americans, and getting both parties on board means that our bridges, locks, dams, power lines, and vehicle chargers will get started and finished no matter who is in power. What matters most is getting this work done,” said Problem Solvers Caucus Infrastructure Working Group Co-Chair Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon.

Meuser said: “It’s critical we leverage private capital to revitalize our communities and rebuild our roads, bridges, and highways. Our ‘Building Bridges’ framework includes an infrastructure bank that will serve as a significant supplement to existing funding sources through private investment that would increase access to capital for worthy infrastructure projects across the nation, without putting the burden on taxpayers.”