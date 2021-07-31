🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center this week announced the final movies in the “Come Back to the Kirby” series, continuing on Fridays until Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The “Come Back to the Kirby” series features a wide variety of Hollywood’s most memorable films on the big screen — the way they were originally intended to be seen. Classic movies will continue to be shown once a month starting in October.

Tickets for the matinee showings are $3, while all evening showings are $5.

The films finishing out in the Come Back to the Kirby series:

• The Sandlot [1993, PG] 101 minutes – Aug. 6

• Dirty Dancing [1987, PG-13] 97 minutes – Aug. 20

• The Princess Bride [1987, PG] 97 minutes – Aug. 27

• Grease [1978, PG] 110 minutes – Sept. 3

• Gone with the Wind [1939, G] 223 minutes – Sept. 10

• To Kill A Mockingbird [1962, NR] 129 minutes – Sept. 17

For more information on the “Come Back to the Kirby” series, or any other Kirby event, or to learn how you can become a valued member of the Kirby Center, log on to — www.kirbycenter.org — or call 570-826-1100.

The classic movies in the “Come Back to the Kirby” series are sponsored by Flashback Cinema. Each showing will be preceded by an on-screen introduction by Flashback Cinema host and Northeastern Pennsylvania native John Hersker, who will provide historical background for the films.

About Flashback Cinema

Flashback Cinema programs and markets classic movies in theatres across the United States.

Flashback Cinema is the creation of John Hersker, a fourth-generation theatre operator and former Executive Vice President of Paramount Pictures.

Hersker is a native and current resident of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For more information go to FlashbackCinema.net or follow Flashback Cinema on Facebook.