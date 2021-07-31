🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf this week announced the approval of new funding through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund for environmental remediation at the former Ashley Rail Yard in Ashley Borough, and for an assessment at the former International Color Printing Company in Wilkes-Barre City, Luzerne County.

“Investing in and revitalizing formerly unused or under-utilized spaces brings new value to familiar but often forgotten locations, and ISRP funding supports the confirmation that these spaces are safe and prepared for new use—bringing new opportunities to northeastern PA communities,” Gov. Wolf said.

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund was awarded $520,000 in ISRP funding for the environmental remediation of approximately 80-acres of vacant and unused space at the former Ashley Rail Yard site.

Ashley Complex, LLC, is partnering with the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund to utilize remediation funds to revitalize the former brownfield property. ISRP funds will be used to remediate and cap the entire site.

Once remediated, Ashley Complex, LLC, plans to extend and construct more than 3,300 linear feet of infrastructure to support approximately 450,000 sq. ft of industrial space creating jobs and interjecting millions of dollars of private capital investment in the local economy.

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund was also awarded $30,000 in ISRP funding for the assessment of three areas of concern at the former International Color Printing Company, currently owned by McCarthy Tire.

This includes the assessment of Asbestos Containing Materials (ACM) located throughout the building, the assessment of the former printing room and printing operations, and the assessment of Universal Waste.

At the completion of the Phase Ill Environmental Site Assessment and Remediation, McCarthy Tire will renovate the structure to expand its operations.

“This funding is a pivotal first step for these projects, which bring new life and purpose into unused spaces in Luzerne County and will ultimately bring new investments and jobs to this community,” said Secretary Dennis Davin, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

$500K for environmental cleanup at

former Lackawanna County rail yard

Gov. Tom Wolf also announced the approval of new funding through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Lackawanna Valley Heritage Authority for environmental remediation at the former Railroad Rail Yard in Carbondale Township.

The Lackawanna Valley Heritage Authority was awarded $487,500 in ISRP funding for the environmental remediation of a four-acre portion of land, out of 12 acres currently owned by the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority, at the former Railroad Rail Yard.

The site is in a mixed commercial and residential area. The land has already undergone a Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessment that determined it contained impacted soils including heavy metal (lead). A total of 3,500 tons of impacted soil has been identified.

The funding will support limited site characterization and the excavation and off-site disposal of impacted soils. Once the soil has been excavated and removed, attainment sampling will be performed before back-filling the excavation.

The 12-acre parcel will be purchased by a developer and leased to Sheetz, Inc.

“Cleaning up sites like these puts them back in productive use for Pennsylvania’s people and our economy, said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.”It’s one of the best ways to foster economic development and improve our environment at the same time.”

Radiological testing of leachate Denis Johnson

at Pa. landfills moves forward

In an effort to further protect Pennsylvania’s waterways and drinking water, the Wolf Administration announced this week that it will soon require all Pennsylvania landfills — including those that accept unconventional oil and gas waste — to conduct quarterly testing of leachate for radiological contaminants.

Landfills are currently required to test leachate – or liquid generated during waste decomposition — for various contaminants before this liquid is either treated by an on-site leachate treatment facility or sent to wastewater treatment facilities. This additional step of including radium in the list of contaminants to be measured will allow the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to evaluate the presence of radium in landfills.

“We take seriously our responsibility and duty as an environmental steward,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “This additional requirement will improve public confidence that public drinking water and our precious natural resources are being appropriately protected.”

DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said, “This level of prevention ensures Pennsylvania residents and visitors are protected from potential health and environmental risks, our top priority.”

DEP currently identifies contaminants in leachate through reports sent from landfills on a quarterly basis. DEP has begun the process of updating its reporting document to include radium-226 and radium-228​, which will be implemented later this year. All landfills, including those that accept oil and gas wastes, will be required to test for these radiological contaminants.

State: Take steps to prevent

tick bites, tick-borne diseases

Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell, and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week met at Boyd Big Tree Preserve to discuss the high prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania, highlight the numerous diseases that ticks can carry and remind residents of ways they can protect against tick bites.

“Ticks are most active during warmer months, which is why we typically see more instances of tick bites and cases of tick-borne diseases this time of year,” Dr. Johnson said. “This year in particular, we are seeing increases in the number of Lyme disease reports across the state, and clinicians are reporting that they are seeing more cases of other tick-borne diseases, such as anaplasmosis. As Pennsylvanians continue to spend more time outdoors, we are urging everyone to take steps to prevent tick bites, such as wearing insect repellent, putting permethrin on their shoes, gear and clothing, and doing frequent tick checks.”

DEP collected two times more Blacklegged tick nymphs compared to last year. This is especially concerning considering the extremely small, poppy seed-like size of the nymphs.

“The increase in nymphs really drives home the message that we all need to adhere to the necessary precautions to stay safe from ticks,” said McDonnell.

The Wolf Administration reminds Pennsylvania residents and visitors of simple ways to reduce their chances of being bitten by ticks:

• Cover exposed skin with lightweight and light-colored clothing.

• Avoid tick-infested habitats such as areas dense with shrubbery or tall grass.

• Use an EPA-approved insect repellent.

• Once returning home, immediately check yourself, children, and pets for ticks.

• Take a shower immediately to remove ticks that may be crawling on skin.

• If possible, dry clothing and gear in a dryer to kill any ticks.

“It is always important to take preventative measures so you can enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of being in the outdoors, especially with regard to ticks,” Secretary Dunn said. “As tick-borne diseases are becoming more prevalent in Pennsylvania, it is critical to be aware of the risks and be prepared when spending time outdoors year-round, whether that is visiting one of our 121 state parks, hiking our more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, or enjoying your own backyard.”

Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are the most common carrier of Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and Powassan virus. Ticks typically thrive in tall grass, brush and wooded areas, but deer ticks have been found in every county in the commonwealth and can live in any habitat.

Common signs of a tick disease include fever, headache, chills and muscle aches. Lyme disease is often characterized by a bullseye-like rash, although Lyme disease may not always present itself with this obvious sign. Additional symptoms for Powassan virus may include vomiting, weakness, confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, or even seizures in severe cases. While transmission for Lyme disease from tick to human takes approximately 24 hours or more, Powassan transmission from a tick bite can happen in as little as 15 minutes. If you have symptoms that are consistent with a tick-borne disease, it is important to speak to a doctor immediately.