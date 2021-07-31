🔊 Listen to this

LARKSVILLE — The Larksville Borough Police Department is investigating reported gunfire that occurred in the borough early Friday morning.

According to a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page, police received reports of shots fired in the area of East State Street between 4 and 5 a.m. on Friday.

The shots were reportedly exchanged between two vehicles. Investigating officers found multiple shell casings in the area where the reported gunfire occurred.

The vehicles were believed to have been traveling south on State Street toward Plymouth.

The Larksville Borough Police Department is asking anyone with information or possible video surveillance footage of the incident to contact the department at 570-714-9846.

— Kevin Carroll