Home News Times Leader P.M. Update: 7/31/21 News Times Leader P.M. Update: 7/31/21 By Times Leader - July 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print iframe> </div></p> </div> <div class="td-post-featured-image"><a href="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127384462_web1_219358219_1712707059120342_7483043089936164160_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" data-caption=""><img width="640" height="360" class="entry-thumb td-modal-image" src="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127384462_web1_219358219_1712707059120342_7483043089936164160_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" srcset="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127384462_web1_219358219_1712707059120342_7483043089936164160_n.jpg.optimal.jpg 640w, https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127384462_web1_219358219_1712707059120342_7483043089936164160_n-300x169.jpg.optimal.jpg 300w, https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127384462_web1_219358219_1712707059120342_7483043089936164160_n-600x338.jpg.optimal.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" alt=" " title="127384462_web1_219358219_1712707059120342_7483043089936164160_n"/></a></div> <div class="accessibility"> <button id="listenButton1" class="responsivevoice-button" type="button" value="Play" title="ResponsiveVoice Tap to Start/Stop Speech"><span>🔊 Listen to this</span></button> <script> listenButton1.onclick = function(){ if(responsiveVoice.isPlaying()){ responsiveVoice.cancel(); }else{ responsiveVoice.speak("Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update: He was back out at the Keystone Games today, so watch for coverage in sports; also, we look at a members-only social club that received gaming grant money, and the upcoming Osterhout Library book sale.", "US English Female"); } }; </script> <input class="fontadjust" type = "button" value = "A" id = "normal"/> <input class="fontadjustlarger" type = "button" value = "A" id = "larger"/> <input class="fontadjustlargest" type = "button" value = "A" id = "largest"/> </div> <div class="loginPrompt" style="font-weight:700; font-size:20px; border-bottom:1px solid #000000;"> Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.<br> <b><a style="color:#c00c00;" href="https://www.timesleader.com/subscribe" title="Subscribe to the Times Leader">Click here to subscribe today</a></b> or <b><a href="https://www.timesleader.com/log-in-to-the-times-leader" style="color:#c00c00;">Login</a></b>. </div> <article id="content"> <p>Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update: He was back out at the Keystone Games today, so watch for coverage in sports; also, we look at a members-only social club that received gaming grant money, and the upcoming Osterhout Library book sale.</p> <div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-content_bottom tdi_2_cc0 td_block_template_1"> <style> /* custom css */ .tdi_2_cc0.td-a-rec{ text-align: center; }.tdi_2_cc0 .td-element-style{ z-index: -1; }.tdi_2_cc0.td-a-rec-img{ text-align: left; }.tdi_2_cc0.td-a-rec-img img{ margin: 0 auto 0 0; }@media (max-width: 767px) { .tdi_2_cc0.td-a-rec-img { text-align: center; } } </style><hr /> <!-- Avant Publications; TVX InContent --> <div style="min-width: 300px;width: 100%"> <div id="ahm-vidya-2" style="display: inline-block; vertical-align: top;width: calc( 100% - 310px ); min-width: 300px;"></div> <div style="display: inline-block; margin: 0 5px 0 0;"><div style="vertical-align: top;width: 300px; min-height: 50px;" id="_snup-tvx-ldgr1"></div></div> </div> </div> </article> <script> var content = document.getElementById("content"); var normalButton = document.getElementById("normal"); var largerButton = document.getElementById("larger"); var largestButton = document.getElementById("largest"); normalButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "15px"; } largerButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "20px"; } largestButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "30px"; } </script> </div> <footer> <div class="td-post-source-tags"> </div> <div class="td-post-sharing-bottom"><div class="td-post-sharing-classic"><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.timesleader.com/news/1504956/times-leader-p-m-update-7-31-21&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:auto; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"> Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articlePennsylvania court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciaryNext articleFlorida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases Times Leader Weather Wilkes-Barre scattered clouds enter location 73.6 ° F 77.1 ° 70.1 ° 55 % 0.6mph 40 % Sat 76 ° Sun 73 ° Mon 74 ° Tue 75 ° Wed 82 °