Visiting Angel forms bond with Vietnam veteran

🔊 Listen to this

Kristy Lee Williams with two soldiers who also serve as guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2021.

E8 Master Sgt. Joseph C. Skordensky walks in his home with his American flag blanket wrapped around him.

These are just some of Some of E8 Master Sgt. Joseph C. Skordensky’s military medals and decorations.

E8 Master Sgt. Joseph C. Skordensky during his time in the U.S. Army.

WILKES-BARRE — Sometimes respect and love can be found in a warm blanket, or a simple “thank you for your service.”

Kristy Lee Williams respects all veterans and she always takes time to thank them for their service.

Williams, of Kingston, is a caregiver by profession. She works for Visiting Angels, an agency that provides compassionate elder care services to families and is committed to providing families with the best possible in-home care services. The group serves Lackawanna, Wyoming, Luzerne, and Columbia Counties.

Williams has been working for Visiting Angels less than a month and when she had the opportunity to provide care for a veteran, she was thrilled.

Williams has been caring for E8 Master Sgt. Joseph C. Skordensky, 74, of Hanover Township. Skordensky, a Vietnam veteran, is in failing health. Williams is devoted to making Skordensky’s days comfortable and as enjoyable as possible.

Shortly after Williams met Skordensky, she was driving over the Carey Avenue Bridge and came upon a man selling colorful blankets. She stopped to talk to the man, who she soon learned, was also a veteran.

“When I told the man that I was caring for a Vietnam veteran who was very ill, he gave me a blanket ‘for his brother,’” Williams said. “Joe was thrilled when I brought it to him.”

In fact, Williams brought two blankets for her new veteran friend — a U.S. Army blanket and another with the American flag on it.

“I had just finished caring for Joe that day and something told me to stop and ask how much those blankets cost,” Williams said. “The man said they cost 40 bucks, then I told him of his fellow soldier — that God is calling him home — and he handed it to me and said told me to take it to him and then we spoke of brotherly love and I thanked him for his service.”

Williams said Skordensky has lived in his Hanover Township home for more than 30 years. His wife passed away several years ago and his two children, Joseph Jr. and Susan, visit often and help out as much as they can.

Williams provides personal care for Skordensky, such as bathing, grooming and dressing.

Skordensky served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, but he doesn’t talk much about that experience. Williams said he would rather talk about anything else and listen to Johnny Cash songs and drink non-alcoholic beer. And maybe have a smoke or two. Oh, and he loves to play pool on his table when he can.

Williams said she has seen Skordensky’s Purple Heart medal and his marksmanship certificates — symbols of his his valor in battle.

“We talk a lot,” Williams said. “We’re like best friends now. He told me about the bar in his house and parties back in the day.”

These days, however, Williams said Skordensky is confined to his home. He only goes out when he has to go to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for appointments.

“He has a lot of friends too,” she said.

Williams said Skordensky has good days and bad days. Several of her friends got together and donated a couple of reclining chairs and a lift chair to Skordensky to try to make it easier for him to get up and walk a little.

“I feel like I just ended up with Joe at the right place and right time,” Williams said. “For some reason, I feel drawn to veterans and others in need. It feels like God put me here and changed my career path for some reason — like this is what I’m supposed to do.”

Williams said Skordensky met his wife in Korea; they had two children, and his wife passed about 15 years ago.

Williams said her friends Nicole and Gene Smith donated two Lay-Z Boy automatic recliner chairs to Skordensky so he can relieve some of his pain and be very comfortable “until God calls him home.” Kristin Poorman donated the lift chair that was once her grandfather’s.

“I want to honor veterans,” Williams said. “This great community has so much brotherly love and that’s been shown to my friend Joe. Also I feel God put me in the right place at the right time to give my hero that I’m caring for in his last days, the ability to stand tall, be proud and give him one last hurrah.”

On Memorial Day this year, Williams said she woke up at 3 a.m. and felt “some tugging in my heart.”

So she decided to act.

Williams, 35 of Kingston, left her home at 3 a.m. on Memorial Day and drove to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to pay homage to all veterans, especially those who died in service to our country.

Leaving her husband, Brandon, a veteran, and her three children at home, Williams drove four-and-a-half hours each way to show her respect for all veterans on the day America pauses to remember its fallen heroes.

“I just felt like I had to do something,” Williams said on Tuesday. “I wanted to do something to show the world that we’re still here — that we got their backs. I think about their families, their mothers, fathers, children, friends all the time. I’m sure these heroes would have liked one more hug — one more day with their loved ones.”

Williams said war heroes deserve one more hug, even if it’s virtual.

Her husband, Brandon Michael Williams, is retired from the military after serving five years. He served with the 3rd U.S. Infantry, traditionally known as “The Old Guard” — the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, serving our nation since 1784.

The Old Guard is the Army’s official ceremonial unit and escort to the president, and it also provides security for Washington, D.C., in time of national emergency or civil disturbance. The Old Guard was established in 1784 and is headquartered at Fort Myer, Arlington, VA.

It’s that deep respect for veterans that drives Williams to help any way she can and to show how much she cares and appreciates what veterans have done for our country.

“I feel like after our veterans sacrificed and served our country, the least I can do is be there for them in their time of need,” Williams said. “They deserve to be treated very well. This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. I want to be the comfort for them and their families.”

She said sometimes caring for patients can be a very tough and very sad situation.

“I’m just going with the flow and so far I ended up with Joe and his son who I feel really needed me to visit,” Williams said. “Neighbors even felt relief that I showed up to care for him, instead of someone else without my personality or my faith in God for Joe to feel comfortable with. For some reason Jesus sent me. I’m so glad he did. By making others feel good, I feel good.”

Williams continued, “It’s just how I feel. I want all veterans to know that they are respected and appreciated for their service.”

Veterans like E8 Master Sgt. Joseph C. Skordensky, 74, of Hanover Township.