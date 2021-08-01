🔊 Listen to this

Keystone College in La Plume and the town of Factoryville will come together to celebrate Christy Mathewson Day on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Talk about a deserving guy.

This will be the 25th year the two communities have celebrated the life and accomplishments of the Baseball Hall of Fame legend, New York Giants star, Keystone graduate and Factoryville native.

According to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, Mathewson was one of the first five players elected to the Hall of Fame in 1936 — along with Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Honus Wagner and Babe Ruth.

“He had knowledge, judgment, perfect control and form,” said Hall of Fame manager Connie Mack of Mathewson on the Baseball Hall of Fame website. “It was wonderful to watch him pitch — when he wasn’t pitching against you.”

Here are some facts about Mathewson gleaned from the Baseball Hall of Fame website:

• He was the first great pitching star of the modern era and is still the standard by which greatness is measured.

• Mathewson, whose nickname was “Big Six” after New York’s most famous fire engine of the time, changed the way people perceived baseball players by his actions on and off the field. His combination of power and poise — his tenacity and temperance — remains baseball’s ideal.

• Born Aug. 12, 1880, in Factoryville, Mathewson attended Bucknell University and played on the school’s baseball and football teams. He signed his first pro baseball contract in 1899 — a rarity for a college-educated player in that era.

• Using his famous “fadeaway” pitch — what today would be called a screwball — the 6-foot-1, 195-pound right-hander baffled batters with pinpoint control. He won 20 games in his first full big league season in 1901, posted at least 30 wins a season from 1903-05, and led the National League in strikeouts five times between 1903 and 1908.

• He set a modern era record for wins by an NL pitcher with 37 in 1908, a year when he completed 34 of his 44 starts en route to more than 390 innings pitched.

• In the postseason, Mathewson pitched three shutouts in three starts in the 1905 World Series.

• “He could pitch into a tin cup,” said Hall of Fame second baseman Johnny Evers.

• From 1903-14, Mathewson never won fewer than 22 games in a season and led the NL in ERA five times.

• As his career wound down, Mathewson was traded back to the Reds in 1916, finishing his career on Sept. 4 of that year in a match-up against longtime rival Three Finger Brown.

• In 17 seasons, Mathewson finished with 373 wins against just 188 losses — a figure that leaves him tied with Grover Cleveland Alexander for the most wins in NL history and third-most all-time.

• In 1918, Mathewson enlisted in the Army during World War I. While serving as a captain in France, he was accidentally gassed during a training exercise. He spent the next seven years battling tuberculosis and passed away on Oct. 7, 1925.

All I can say to all that is, “Wow!”

Especially when you compare his accomplishments to today’s Major League Baseball “stars,” who rareley pitch past six innings in this analytics-driven era.

I cringe when I watch today’s baseball — where “sluggers” strike out three and four times per game, rarely put the ball in play when there are runners in scoring position and then get standing ovations when they hit a “tape-measure” homer of 400 feet every 25 at bats or so,

Give me a break already.

Several years ago, Tommy John was in Wilkes-Barre to speak at a dinner. I got to interview him one-on-one and I asked him why pitchers like Bob Gibson and many others of that era were able to pitch so many complete games. Tommy John — for whom they named the surgery after — told me that pitchers kept their arms strong by throwing every day. And not lobbing the ball or short-tossing it — Tommy said they threw hard from a mound to keep their arms strong.

He told me he never missed a starting assignment in the years following his surgery.

What has happened to that training regiment?

Today we hear about pitch limits and analytics and rest, rest, rest.

If throwing a lot was good enough for Bob Gibson, Tommy John, Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Juan Marichal, Warren Spahn, Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver, Whitey Ford and all those other Hall of Fame pitchers, maybe it’s time to re-think how pitchers train.

Not to mention Christy Mathewson.

But as I watch my Yankees and their “ace,” Gerritt Cole — the Yanks, by the way, are 10-11 this year in games he has started — I hope for the best and the worst usually happens.

They have “bolstered their lineup,” the scribes say, by acquiring Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo.

Maybe so. But my advice is to toss the analytics into the trash can and get back to playing real baseball. I might even let the Yankee players let their hair grow a little and stop shaving.

It’s time to take drastic measures.