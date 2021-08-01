Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The United Way of Wyoming Valley wrapped up its Helping Kids Thrive Drive on Friday.
The Helping Kids Thrive Drive is a collection of school supplies and hygiene items for school-aged students in 22 elementary school buildings throughout the Wyoming Valley.
The collection took place in the parking lot of the United Way offices at 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
As a way to thank its donors, the United Way staff grilled and hot dogs in the parking lot.