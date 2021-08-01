🔊 Listen to this

Rebecca Sweetra of Kronick, Kalada, Berdy and Co. unloads items for the United Way of the Wyoming Valley Helping Kids Thrive Drive on Friday in Wilkes-Barre.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley wrapped up its Helping Kids Thrive Drive on Friday.

The Helping Kids Thrive Drive is a collection of school supplies and hygiene items for school-aged students in 22 elementary school buildings throughout the Wyoming Valley.

The collection took place in the parking lot of the United Way offices at 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

As a way to thank its donors, the United Way staff grilled and hot dogs in the parking lot.