RiverFest’s first post-pandemic event marks gathering’s 25th anniversary

Luzerne County Recycling Coordinator Elizabeth DeNardi, right, talks about how recyclable materials and how they are cleaned during RiverFest on Saturday.

A man fishes along the Susquehanna River at Nesbitt Park in Kingston Saturday as RiverFest concluded its two-day run.

RiverFest celebrated its 25th anniversary by returning to a semi-normal outdoor event, with crowds eager to enjoy a familiar setting during Saturday’s welcoming weather.

RiverFest concluded Saturday with a series of exhibits and activities. Attendees were able to rest under a large canopy and listen to live music from bands like Don Shappelle and The Pick-Ups.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary RiverFest made a return to near-normal at Nesbitt Park in Kingston this Saturday, after — like so many major events — taking a year off in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

John Maday, executive director for the Riverfront Parks Committee, said that the annual event, which typically runs during Rivers Month, was pushed from June to the end of July so that people can better acclimate themselves to loosened restrictions around the pandemic.

“What better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of RiverFest as coming back — humanity is coming back. Symbolically we’re coming back,” Mayday said.

RiverFest opened Friday afternoon and continued Saturday with live entertainment, a river paddle excursion, children’s activities, educational stands, food and even an on-site vaccination clinic, however Maday explained that certain elements of the event had to be scaled back, such as the dragon boat racing and spaced out exhibits.

“We want the people to get together, have some fun, be responsible so it’s all coming together,” Maday explained. “This is a gift to the community to help to return to normal. And as an incentive to be healthy and get vaccinated.”

As attendees browsed through educational stands and enjoyed music from Don Shappelle and the Pick-Ups while eating under large canopies a group off children got to experience the Imagination Playground from the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA.

As their two year-old daughter Ella shuffled through the blue foam pieces Steve and Marissa Munster said it was nice to have an outdoor event back for the community to enjoy.

“It’s a nice day and we wanted to take Ella out,” Marissa added.

Guiding children through the space YMCA Healthier Communities Coordinator Michele Schasberger said the Imagination Playground is a part of the Y’s after school and summer programs. She said the pieces can be connected together by children to form everything from a track to a fort.

Behind the imagination Playground Luzerne County Recycling Coordinator Elizabeth DeNardi was busy explaining how recycling varies from county to county, and how garbage and other debris is removed during the recycling process. As she spoke attendees were able to glance over different recyclable items — like plastic, glass and paper products — and see what they turn into after being recycled.

“Recycling is very important to help save the environment, more so now,” she said while skimming through a flyer with recyclable products.

Along with DeNardi, groups from the Penn State Extension, Pennsylvania American Water and the Pennsylvania Environmental Council were also on hand to talk about important local environmental issues, including watershed.

As people made their way down to the boat launch to witness the return of the paddleboat river excursion excursion, Maday said the Riverfront Parks Committee is returning to full swing, with several more events coming down the pipeline over the next few months.

“ChalkFest is October 2nd,” Maday added. “Also we are planning our Wonders of Nature program with the Carbon County Environmental Education Center.”