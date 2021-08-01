🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report over the weekend showed Luzerne County with 61 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths and the state reported 2,106 new cases. The county death count remains at 830.

The county’s total cases are now at 32,476 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,739 cases and 485 deaths; Monroe County has 15,101 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Saturday confirmed there were 2,106 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,226,606.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16–July 22 stood at 2.6%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, July 30:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 62.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,613,138 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 23.

• 5,704,720 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.