🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) recently launched the region’s first manufacturer job board to connect job seekers throughout northeastern, central and the northern tier of Pennsylvania with manufacturing firms that are growing and adding to their teams.

To date, the job board (www.NEPIRC.com/ManufacturingJobs) represents over 60 manufacturers that are collectively offering more than 1,000 career opportunities.

NEPIRC is a not-for-profit organization that provides technical, engineering, consultative and training services to small and mid-sized manufacturers across an 11-county region of northeastern, northern and parts of central Pennsylvania.

NEPIRC created the job board in response to manufacturer roundtable suggestions and to simplify the way in which unemployed and underemployed individuals find, evaluate and apply for good-paying advanced manufacturing careers.

“With over 60 companies across seven counties already participating in this effort, and more joining in every day, there’s a manufacturing career opportunity for everyone and every skill level — from first-job applications to experienced professionals with industry certifications,” said Eric Joseph Esoda, NEPIRC’s President & CEO. “NEPIRC’s regional manufacturer job board is free to our area’s industrial firms, convenient for job seekers, and consistent with our mission of maximizing the growth, resiliency and strength of our area’s most significant economic driver — manufacturing,” he added.

According to the organization, NEPIRC’s job board is unique to the region in its design and industry focus and will be continuously updated as new manufacturers and career opportunities are added while other positions are filled with qualified new hires. NEPIRC will also support the job board on an ongoing basis through traditional media, social media platforms and engaging videos that accurately depict the advanced, high-tech nature of today’s manufacturers and industrial careers.

Manufacturers are encouraged to participate in the effort by contacting Chelsey Coslett, NEPIRC’s Manager of Marketing & Stakeholder Engagement at [email protected]