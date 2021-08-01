🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Thomas Alexander, tax collector of Forty Fort Borough, announces the 2021 Wyoming Valley West School District tax bills were issued as of July 26. Collection will begin at the office located in the Forty Fort borough building on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Office hours will be every Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note that face masks are required when paying your taxes in person. Other hours will be announced as needed.

Please bring a copy of your entire bill with you if you are paying in person at the borough building. Payments may be mailed to PO Box 124, Luzerne, PA 18709 or payments (no cash) may be dropped off in the “tax collector” mailbox located in the center hall lockers of the borough building.

Anyone needing a receipt must include the whole bill in its entirety along with a stamped self-addressed envelope, otherwise a receipt will not be sent. If a property owner does not receive their bill by Aug. 14, 2021 please contact the collector for a duplicate. The phone number is 570-287-1978. Any questions or concerns stop by the office or call the collector.