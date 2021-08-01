🔊 Listen to this

A local restaurateur is offering some incentive for anyone who has yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Friedman Hospitality Group, led by Rob Friedman, announced Sunday that they would be offering a $40 gift certificate for any of the Group’s restaurants to anyone who comes out to the River Street Jazz Cafe on August 10th and 12th to receive the vaccine.

The free clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both of those dates. The Jazz Cafe is located at 667 South River Street in Plains Township.

“Friedman Hospitality Group believes that the Delta variant must be controlled and the best way to accomplish this is to get more people vaccinated with this safe COVID vaccination that has been given to millions throughout the world,” reads a statement issued by Friedman on behalf of Friedman Hospitality Group.

Friedman had previously used the Jazz Cafe as a site to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to around 40 to 50 Friedman Hospitality Group employees back in April.

The gift certificate will be good at any of Friedman Hospitality Group’s six restaurants, including:

• The Beaumont Inn, in Dallas;

• Fire and Ice, in Kingston Township;

• Grico’s, in Exeter;

• Rikasa, in Pittston;

• Bank + Vine, in Wilkes-Barre; and

• Cork, in Wilkes-Barre.

The vaccine will be administered by Sheehan’s Pharmacy.