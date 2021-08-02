🔊 Listen to this

Tom Clark, of Mountain Top, was randomly selected as the eleventh weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program.

If his name and face seem familiar, they should: Though retired now, Tom was a longtime meteorologist with WNEP-TV. He also is a Times Leader subscriber.

Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

As part of the program, weekly winners receive $1,000 and then are able to choose an area charity or nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader.

Tom has chosen Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania as his charity.

According to its website, Big Brothers Big Sisters strives to provide high quality mentoring services to the children and families of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

You can read a little more about Tom below, and watch for more about him, and his designated charity, later this week in the Times Leader.

This week’s winner profile

Name: Tom Clark

Hometown: Mountain Top

What do you like most about the Times Leader?

I subscribe to the digital edition, which is great. I like to start with the front page and read a lot of the articles. I also like the sports on TV today listings. I look at that and also the weather column.

What did you think when you learned you had won?

I was quite surprised and very happy to hear the news. You get lucky once in a while!

You’ve chosen Big Brothers Big Sisters as your charity. Tell us about that.

It’s meaningful to me because I was involved with it for many years through the station, doing Bowl for Kids’ Sake at Stanton Lanes.