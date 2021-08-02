🔊 Listen to this

The proposed sale of approximately 90 repository properties is now before Luzerne County Council.

Repository parcels are available for sale at any time because they did not sell at prior popular delinquent real estate tax auctions.

Sales are encouraged because the county has a pool of approximately 1,000 repository properties in limbo, with no active owner to maintain and pay taxes on them.

Purchase offers periodically come to council in large batches like the current one, but acting county Manager Romilda Crocamo said future ones will be presented every two months to make the processing more manageable.

Council is set to vote on the sales at its next meeting Aug. 10, but it’s unclear if all will be approved.

During last week’s work session, Council members Walter Griffith and Harry Haas expressed concerns about limited liability corporation buyers not being required to identify their stakeholders.

In general, real estate is increasingly purchased through LLCs, often to minimize liability exposure, officials have said.

Concerned about holding up the entire group of requested purchases, council decided to separate the offers from LLCs and private companies for further review.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott, who heads council’s real estate committee, sent an email to Elite Revenue Solutions, which manages county tax claim, asking if it is possible for council to receive the “names of all people involved in an LLC or private company” submitting bids for repository properties.

“If not, council may want to keep those purchases out of the sale at this time,” McDermott told Elite.

Elite is researching council’s legal options in obtaining disclosure and will present its findings to council, she said.

Haas asked if the real estate committee can vet the LLCs, acknowledging it would be a “lot of work.”

McDermott said assistance from staff or someone else would be needed because her committee already is bogged down with its initiative to research and sell unused county-owned property.

Fifteen repository purchase offers fall into the LLC/private company category, according to a review of the list attached to council’s July 27 work session agenda posted at luzernecounty.org.

Investors Diversified wants to buy seven mostly undeveloped repository properties: three in Harveys Lake on Old Lake Road and Inlet Lane, one on Garbutt Avenue in Dallas Township, two on South Memorial Highway in Kingston Township and one in Lake Township.

The others submitting offers along with the location of the parcel they want to acquire based on descriptions in county property records: Nuangola Lake Land Company, Nuangola Road, Nuangola: SPM Investments LLC, 499 Pringle St., Pringle; Just Great Pennsylvania LLC, Pike Road, Bear Creek Township; New Investment & Properties LLC, 78 W. Main St., Hazle Township; Equity Trust Co., Route 81, Butler Township; Eagle Heights LLC, 101 St. Anns Drive, Foster Township; Imperial Holdings LLC, 327 Dana St., Wilkes-Barre; and Blue Pioneer LLC, Cotton Avenue, Plains Township.

Under a policy council adopted a year ago, repository purchase prices remained at $500 for vacant parcels but increased to $1,000 for those with structures. Officials concluded the higher amount was reasonable but not too steep to deter prospective buyers.

However, the price is higher for prospective buyers during the first three months a property is in the repository. In this situation, the minimum bid must be at least as high as the amount set in the final-stage, free-and-clear/judicial auction, according to the policy.

Several properties on the current listing before council fell into that three-month window following the November 2020 free-and-clear auction.

Furthermore, municipalities can purchase repository properties for $1. In the latest package, the Newport Township Authority wants to purchase a property at 116 W. Main St. in the township for $1.

Some properties have been in the county’s repository for many years because they have access problems, are too tiny to hold a structure under current zoning requirements or have structures too far gone to salvage. The inventory includes retention basins and scraps deserted by developers after they finished projects.

The properties can be purchased at any time, and a list of those available is updated regularly and posted at luzernecountytaxclaim.com.

Researching potential purchases also is easier because the county Mapping/GIS department now provides a free online portal showing its assessment of boundary lines for all county parcels at luzernecounty.org.

At the urging of Griffith, council also may revisit its repository purchase policy to require the county to send letters notifying adjacent property owners when someone puts in a purchase offer. Griffith said adjacent property owners should be alerted, similar to the way they are notified of proposed zoning changes.

McDermott said that type of policy change must be carefully discussed by council to ensure there are no legal ramifications in rejecting an initial valid bid and to determine what happens when there are multiple buyers interested.