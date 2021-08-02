🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — No injuries were reported when an unknown person discharged multiple rounds into a residence on Diamond Street late Sunday night.

Township police reported the shooting occurred at about 10:17 p.m.

Police said the suspect may have fled in a vehicle traveling south on Diamond Street toward Krest Street.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area or has information about the shooting is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.

By Ed Lewis